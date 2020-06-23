Colorado River District to host second “Water With Your Lunch” webinar

DILLON — The Colorado River District is hosting a Zoom webinar to discuss Western water policy. The webinar will feature presentations on water policy at the state and federal level, according to a release from the Colorado River District. This is the second “Water With Your Lunch” webinar in a series by the Colorado River District. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and is free to attend, but participants must register at bit.ly/WWLpolicy. Questions can be submitted by emailing edinfo@crwcd.org and those who register will be emailed a recording of the webinar after the event.

During the webinar Colorado River District Director of Government Relations Zane Kessler and former Colorado House Representative Gayle Berry will present an overview of Colorado’s 2020 legislative session. There will also be an update on federal water policy topics from Natural Resource Results, which is a Washington DC-based government affairs firm.