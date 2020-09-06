Colorado River District to host webinar regarding agricultural land buy
FRISCO — The Colorado River District will host its fifth installment of the “Water With Your Lunch” webinar series this week. According to a news release, the river district will host a discussion about Water Asset Management, an investment firm that has bought agricultural land in Grand Valley, for this webinar.
Water Asset Management founder Disque Dean has been invited to the discussion, and the webinar will also feature Andy Mueller, the river district’s general manager, and House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, who is a farmer from Montrose and sits on the river district board of directors. The webinar will take place from 12-1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Those interested can register at bit.ly/WWLGrandValley.
