Colorado River District to present annual water seminar virtually

The Colorado River District is presenting its annual water seminar as a free, virtual event this year. The series is titled “Zooming in on West Slope Water” and will include four virtual events. All webinars are from noon to 1:15 p.m.

The first, “West Slope Water 101,” is Monday, Sept. 21, and will discuss Colorado water basics, including water rights and laws. The second event, “Water Works: The Colorado River District in Action,” is Tuesday, Sept. 22, and will discuss projects across the Western Slope. “Heating up the Talk About Why River Flows are Down,” the third event, is Wednesday, Sept. 23, and will discuss drought, aridification and reduced river flows. The final webinar Thursday, Sept. 24, titled, “Of Primary Importance: The Secondary Economic Impacts of Demand Management,” discusses how demand management changes economics in rural towns and will talk about a water study.

Those interested can register at Bit.ly/CRDSeminar. Registrants will receive recordings of the webinars.