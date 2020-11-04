Colorado River District to use 7A funds for projects securing water supply

Now that Measure 7A has passed, property taxes will increase in 2021 and are expected to raise $4.9 million for the 15-county Colorado River Water Conservation District.

River district General Manager Andy Mueller said in a press release that the passage of the measure puts the district in a “great position” for protecting Western Slope water.

The release stated that $4.2 million will go to fund projects to secure Western Slope water supplies for productive agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, conservation and efficiency.

The remaining funds are intended to address budget restrictions due to the Gallagher Amendment and Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The Gallagher Amendment was struck down by voters Tuesday. The district also plans to launch a partnership water project program, the release said. No new staff positions are planned to be created with the new revenue.