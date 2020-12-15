Colorado River District webinar to discuss snow forecast and economic implications

The Colorado River District’s Water With Your Lunch webinar series is back for another round Wednesday, Dec. 16, to discuss snow and the impacts of snowfall — or lack thereof — on the Western Slope economy.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of Open Snow, will present on how he makes forecasts and the possible impacts of La Niña this year.

Paul Miller, a service coordination hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, will present on water supply forecasts. Todd Hagenbuch, a Colorado State Extension agent in Routt County and Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, will discuss the economic value of snow in agriculture and recreation.

To attend the webinar, register at Bit.ly/WWLsnow.