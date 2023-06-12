Colorado River officials weigh how to cut water, include tribes ahead of looming negotiations

BOULDER — In a warm, overstuffed auditorium at the University of Colorado on Thursday, tribal representatives from around the Colorado River Basin had a message for their federal and state counterparts: Tribes won’t be cut out of key water talks that will decide the future of the basin.

“As we develop a post-2026 plan, it’s no longer acceptable for the U.S. to meet with seven basin states separately, and then come to basin tribes, after the fact, with a post-hoc explanation or rationalization of what was discussed, or even worse, what was decided,” said Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona.

The Colorado River Basin provides water to 40 million people across the West, but the basin’s future has become increasingly uncertain in face of a now 23-year drought, overuse and unresolved debates over how to actually cut back water use. Now basin governments are turning their attention to 2026, when they will face a deadline to decide how to manage the basin’s precarious water situation for the long term.

Negotiations are set to ramp up this summer. Last week, big guns from six of the seven basin states and 13 of 30 tribes converged on Boulder at the 43rd annual Colorado Law Conference on Natural Resources to lay out their concerns, priorities and wish lists for the looming water cut negotiations.

“This (river) is the lifeblood of the American West,” said Becky Mitchell of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, the state’s top water agency. “I think it’s important to recognize that taking more than it gives will only hurt us in the end.”

