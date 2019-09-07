Colorado River talk is Sept. 18 in Frisco
FRISCO — Colorado State University research scientist Brad Udall will discuss the future of the Colorado River in a changing climate from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, 621 Recreation Way.
This event is free and is hosted by the High Country Conservation Center. There will be snacks, nonalcoholic beverages and a cash bar.
