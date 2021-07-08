Colorado School of Mines teammates, Summit locals go 1-2 at Breckenridge July 4 trail run

Jeremiah Vaille, right, races down the Carter Park switchbacks with friend and Colorado School of Mines cross-country teammate Max Bonenberger en route to the duo going one-two at Sunday's Independence Day 10K trail running event in Breckenridge.

Photo by Elaine Collins

Donning jean shorts, 2020 Summit High School graduates and Colorado School of Mines runners Jeremiah Vaille and Max Bonenberger ran to first and second, respectively, at Sunday’s Independence Day 10K race in Breckenridge.

Vaille, 19, won the 5.5-mile race with a time of 36 minutes and 24 seconds, just ahead of Bonenberger’s time of 36:25.

“It was just by a fraction,” Vaille said. “I came down the grass straightaway just in front of Max, and I put my arms up at the finish line, and Max bumped into me.”

Vaille said the course’s 857 feet of vertical gain punched runners in the mouth with the climb up the Carter Park switchbacks to start. Vaille said he and Bonenberger have improved their fitness this past year running with the proud Colorado School of Mines cross-country program, which was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the fall. The duo also races for the Mines track and field team in the spring.

“We’ve been training 60-plus mile weeks through most of winter, spring and summer,” Vaille said.

Vaille said he and Bonenberger will redshirt again next season after they redshirted in 2020-21 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. As for their 5K times, Vaille said he ran a 15:43 during spring track while Bonenberger’s time was in the same ballpark.

“It’s pretty cool to continue running with Max, and we’ve definitely been improving and working together, and Colorado School of Mines definitely improved the both of us,” Vaille said.

Sara Kadlec crosses the finish line to win the women's Independence Day 10K trail running event in Breckenridge on Sunday, July 4.

Photo by Elaine Collins

Vaille and Bonenberger were joined on the podium Sunday by Mason Mitchell, 29, who completed the course in 38:13. The women’s podium was led by Sara Kadlec, 36, who crossed the finish line in 40:12. Kadlec was joined on the podium by 32-year-old Jen Tetrault (44:49) and 29-year-old Mary Wang (45:48).

More than 200 runners took to the 5.5-mile, 850-vertical-gain course that began and finished at Carter Park in Breckenridge. The course started at Washington and High streets before making a left onto the Carter Park Trail. After running up the Carter Park switchbacks to the Sunbeam Trail, runners made a left onto the Hermit Placer Trail. They then took a right onto the Moonstone Trail and crossed Moonstone Road before making a left onto the Barney Ford Trail.

Racers then made a right onto Sallie Barber Road before hanging a right onto Baldy Road. The race continued left onto the Juniata Trail before crossing Baldy Road and running straight onto the Barney Ford Trail. Runners then took a left onto Moonstone Trail, crossed Moonstone Road and ran straight onto Moonstone Trail before taking a left onto the Hermit Placer Trail and then a right onto the Carter Park switchbacks to the finish at Carter Park.