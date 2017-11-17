Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner accused of sexual harassment

New claims of sexual harassment have been brought up at the Colorado legislature involving Sens. Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate. Both, in comments to us, strongly deny any wrongdoing, although they refused to answer our specific questions directly.

Megan Creeden, an intern who was 25 at the time, told us she had many uncomfortable encounters with Baumgardner during the 2016 legislative session. She said Baumgardner often pressured her to drink with him in his office and she didn’t want to be with him in his office alone because she didn’t know him.

She said another reason she didn’t want to drink with him was because of an earlier incident. She recalled sitting next to Scott Merrifield, a legislative aide, in a crowded Senate committee room before a hearing. Baumgardner was also there. Looking at Merrifield, Baumgardner talked about Creeden as she listened. Baumgardner referred to an event a few days earlier that they had attended at the private-membership University Club near the Capitol. He expressed disappointment that he went home alone and not with her.

