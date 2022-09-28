Colorado Ski Country USA offers Gems Card for discounted skiing and riding

A skier is seen at Loveland Ski Area. Skiers and riders can purchase discounted lift tickets at Loveland Ski Area via Colorado Ski Country USA's Gems Card.

Casey Day/Loveland Ski Area

Colorado Ski Country USA has announced it will offer an option for the 2022-23 ski and ride season that accommodates last-minute plan changes that are common during the winter months in the High Country.

The Gems Card is an affordable way to explore and experience some of Colorado’s ski areas all while not breaking the bank. For $42, each Gems card buyer gets the opportunity to choose a discount for skiing and riding at 10 different Colorado ski areas.

Card holders can either choose a buy one, get one adult lift ticket or a 30% discount on a single adult lift ticket at Ski Cooper, Loveland Ski Area, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Monarch, Powderhorn and Sunlight. Card buyers can use the discount up to two times as part of their Gems Card rewards.

The other option is a $79, midweek adult ticket or a $99 weekend adult ticket at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Like the first option on the Gems Card, the discounted lift ticket can be used up to two times.

To find out more information or to purchase a Gems Card, visit ColoradoSki.com.