Colorado ski resorts see significant accumulation following latest snowstorm, and more powder is on the way

Pine trees cast shadows in the blowing snow on Mount Royal in Frisco on Friday, Dec. 2.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another.

In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.

Keystone Ski Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area haven’t seen as much as their counterparts. Keystone reported just 3 inches in the last 24 hours and A-Basin only reported 2 inches.

Regional resorts

A few regional resorts recorded some significant powder, too. Steamboat Resort received 11 inches in the latest storm, making it the resort that has the most fresh snow.

Aspen Mountain and Aspen Snowmass aren’t far behind. Aspen Mountain counted 8 inches in the last 24 hours, and Aspen Snowmass measured 9 inches.

A few other regional resorts saw a few inches, too. Beaver Creek Resort received 4 inches, Vail Mountain Resort got 3 inches and Winter Park Resort measured 1 inch.

Loveland Ski Area didn’t report any fresh snow in the past 24 hours.

Upcoming forecast

According to the National Weather Service, more snow is expected for the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7 and into Thursday morning, Dec. 8. An inch could accumulate on Thursday afternoon. The next chance for snow in Summit County is on Monday, Dec. 12.