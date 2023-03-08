Colorado skier sticks 1st double backflip in a sit-ski on Vail Pass

A skier traverses a portion of the Vail Pass Recreation Area. Vail Pass is where Trevor Kennison landed his first double backflip in a sit-ski.

White River National Forest/Courtesy photo

VAIL PASS — In 2014, Trevor Kennison was a plumber with a passion for snowboarding – until he suffered a spinal cord injury while snowboarding on Vail Pass .

The accident forced Kennison to step away from snowboarding. He took up other sports, and played some wheelchair basketball – but his passion was riding down a mountain of snow.

So he was lured back to the outdoor sport, but with a twist. On a whim, he tried sit-skiing, an adaptive device enabling wheelchair users to ski. He fell back in love with the snow sport from a different perspective.

Kennison approached his friend Josh Berman, a filmmaker and founder of Level 1 Productions , with an idea — return to the scene of his accident with purpose.

“This one was definitely the most extreme, just took everything I was doing up to that point and that day everything lined up perfectly,” he said. “I was scared, but it was something I really, really wanted to do, from deep down in the bottom of my heart.”

