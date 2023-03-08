Colorado skier sticks 1st double backflip in a sit-ski on Vail Pass
Trevor Kennison was a plumber with a passion for snowboarding, until he broke his back riding Vail Pass. He returned to an extreme sport, this time sitting down.
VAIL PASS — In 2014, Trevor Kennison was a plumber with a passion for snowboarding – until he suffered a spinal cord injury while snowboarding on Vail Pass.
The accident forced Kennison to step away from snowboarding. He took up other sports, and played some wheelchair basketball – but his passion was riding down a mountain of snow.
So he was lured back to the outdoor sport, but with a twist. On a whim, he tried sit-skiing, an adaptive device enabling wheelchair users to ski. He fell back in love with the snow sport from a different perspective.
Kennison approached his friend Josh Berman, a filmmaker and founder of Level 1 Productions, with an idea — return to the scene of his accident with purpose.
“This one was definitely the most extreme, just took everything I was doing up to that point and that day everything lined up perfectly,” he said. “I was scared, but it was something I really, really wanted to do, from deep down in the bottom of my heart.”
