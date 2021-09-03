Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop once again virtual Oct. 14-15

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center stage agency and Friends of CAIC nonprofit organization will host the annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop virtually this year.

The 20th annual event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14-15.

Both days will feature live talks from leading avalanche and snow safety researchers and practitioners around the globe with opportunities for audience participation. The Oct. 14 session will feature talks on avalanche forecasting tools, new advances in the study of avalanche release, and how the changing climate has researchers thinking about different avalanche patterns and tools to help forecast these changes.

The Oct. 15 session will start with avalanche rescue and last year’s avalanche accidents. During the global pandemic, the snowpack setup was the worst in years with the avalanche accidents often involving multiple people and complex rescues, Friends of CAIC wrote in an email.

Other talks focus on professional avalanche mitigation and new research in the release of wet avalanches.

For more information, visit Bit.ly/CSAW2021 .