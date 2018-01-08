Colorado snowpack the worst in more than 30 years in some areas leaving water suppliers on high alert

Colorado mountain snowpack shrunk to record-low levels this week, raising concerns about water supply, and some federal authorities calculated even big late snow — if it falls — may not make up for the lag.

Survey crews have measured snow depths in southwestern Colorado at 22 percent of normal, the upper Colorado River Basin at 65 percent of normal and the Arkansas River Basin at 49 percent of normal. National Weather Service meteorologists forecast limited snow through mid-January, though they also see a possibility that ocean-driven atmospheric patterns will shift by March and bring snow.

Water suppliers have intensified their monitoring, weighing how to leave as much H2O as possible stored in reservoirs without risking dam safety if high flows do come.

Colorado natural resources officials plan to review "emerging drought conditions" next week. While most of Colorado currently is classified as abnormally dry, areas of the Western Slope are officially in drought.

Shortly after the explosion, some state officials argued that Colorado should compile a map of all flow lines in the state and make it available online. But Gov. John Hickenlooper decided against that in August, citing concerns about security and theft. Recommended Stories For You

There's still time. In recent years, heavy spring snowstorms have saved Colorado and its booming population from serious water trouble.

But the Colorado mountain snowpack that feeds the nation's main rivers hasn't been this paltry statewide in the more than three decades since systematic measuring began, U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow survey supervisor Brian Domonkos said.

"There's definitely concern," he said. "Can we count on a big spring dump to save us at this point? No, I certainly wouldn't count on that."

"The current situation does not look good. However, we still have more than half our snowpack accumulation season remaining. There's the opportunity for change," he said. "But it is not very likely we are going to make up the deficit and get back to normal in spring when it comes to snowpack."

A new NRCS analysis concluded that water supplies in some river basins are sufficient but that several basins face potential shortages.

"We need to watch this very closely. If we don't get the snow we typically do, there could be water shortages. Some could be significant. There's a chance we could see a pattern that could bring things back. But there's also the flip side," Domonkos said.

For the Gunnison River Basin, snowpack at 35 percent of normal ranked the lowest on record for this time of year, as did the 64 percent snowpack along the Yampa and White rivers, according to federal data. The Upper Rio Grande River Basin snowpack, at 29 percent of normal, ranked third lowest in 32 years. Metro Denver residents rely heavily on the South Platte River Basin, where snowpack measured 83 percent of normal for early January.

Read full story here.