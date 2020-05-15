Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail reopens

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is packed with great stories like this Sigurd Rockne adventure. The museum reopens Friday.

Special to the Daily

VAIL — The Colorado Snowsports Museum is reopening after months of COVID-19 induced closure.

Like many openings, the museum’s will be limited, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be reopening and welcoming people to town,” museum director Jen Mason said.

There will also be discounts in the gift shop and a few restrictions upon entering, Mason said.

Patrons will need to wear a mask and gloves — the museum can provide the gloves — because of the touch screens.

The museum will also be restarting its Vail History Tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, beginning May 16. The tours start at 11 a.m. and cost $5.

Because they’ll be limited to eight people, you’ll need to make a reservation, Mason said. You’ll also need a mask for the tour and they’ll be social distancing.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is located at the north end of Vail’s Bridge Street in the Vail Village parking structure. It has been around since 1976.

The museum is a repository of not only Vail’s history but also the history of snowsports and its surrounding culture. Among the focal points are the famed 10th Mountain Division and the Snowsports Hall of Fame.