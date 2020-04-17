Colorado Snowsports Museum solicits coronavirus stories from public
The Colorado Snowsports Museum is asking members of the public how the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdown has affected their lives.
In an attempt to preserve and tell the story of how the pandemic has affected the state’s ski and snowboard community, the Snowsports Museum this week on social media asked the public to share their story with the museum’s director of collections at dana@snowsportsmuseum.org.
The museum is asking people the question: Do you remember where and when you first heard about the closure of ski areas in Colorado.
The museum is also taking submissions via comments or direct messages on social media, including Facebook.
