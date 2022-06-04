Colorado state departments work to get Coloradans access to infant formula amid shortage

Three Colorado departments are collaborating to give Coloradans access to infant formula amid the national shortage.

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, its department along with the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has created a landing page with guidance and resources.

For more information, CDPHE.colorado.gov/Infant-Formula-Supply .

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that allocates emergency funds “to support the free distribution of donor human milk from Mothers’ Milk Bank, a nonprofit that collects and distributes donor human milk through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Foundation.”

The release said “the emergency funds will also cover fees associated with shipping milk for both donors and recipients. The state launched a partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank earlier this month.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics warns caregivers not to water down formula or feed homemade formula to your infant, the release stated.