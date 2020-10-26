Colorado State Patrol asks residents to complete ‘public opinion’ survey

The Colorado State Patrol is asking community members to participate in an online survey, meant to provide the agency with a better understanding of how well it is serving local communities.

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 24, the Colorado State Patrol will conduct a statewide public opinion survey, hoping to gather community insights from around the state on how residents feel about traveling on Colorado’s highways, the professionalism of state patrol troopers and the overall services offered by the agency.

The survey takes between five and 10 minutes to complete and is available at CSPSurvey.com beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27.