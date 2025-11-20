Colorado State Patrol issued 423 DUIs over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday — and will up enforcement again this year

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Planning to raise a glass this Thanksgiving? The Colorado State Patrol wants to make sure a sober ride is also on the menu.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, State Troopers will team up with 68 local law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce driving under the influence laws, according to a news release. Drivers should expect to see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty to crack down on impaired driving.

“As the holiday season begins, we know that impaired drivers will be a threat on Colorado roads,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew Packard said in a statement.

In Colorado, one in three traffic deaths involves an impaired driver, according to the State Patrol. Last year, from November through December, 23 people died on the state’s roads because of impaired drivers.

Even when impairment doesn’t result in tragedy, it can cost thousands of dollars and could result in penalties, including jail time and a license suspension. During last year’s Thanksgiving enforcement operation, State Troopers arrested 423 drivers for driving under the influence on Colorado’s roads.

Even if a person’s blood alcohol content is less than 0.05%, they can still be arrested for driving under the influence if an officer observes signs of impairment, according to the State Patrol. The only absolute way to ensure you’re safe to drive is to have a blood alcohol content of zero. Drivers should also know that, under state law, refusing to provide a breath or blood test after being arrested for driving under the influence could result in increased consequences.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends that those planning to consume alcohol, cannabis or any other intoxicating substance over the holiday plan a sober ride, like a designated driver, public transit or a ride-share service, before heading out.

“Sadly, major holidays can be an especially dangerous time on our roadways. This Thanksgiving, let’s protect each other by driving safely and avoiding impaired and distracted driving,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a statement. “If holiday festivities compromise your safety when getting behind the wheel, don’t do it. Don’t let an unsafe choice turn a joyous day into a tragedy.”

So far this year, 184 people have died on Colorado roads due to impaired drivers, according to the State Patrol.

“That’s simply unacceptable,” Packard said. “Protect your loved ones this holiday season and hold them accountable — never let a friend or family member drive drunk.”