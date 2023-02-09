Colorado State Patrol has outfitted all 725 troopers with body-worn cameras — including those working in Summit County

A Colorado State Patrol vehicle with flashing lights is pictured Jan. 4, 2020, in Frisco.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

The Colorado State Patrol announced this week that all 725 active troopers statewide are now equipped with body-worn cameras.

State Patrol began phasing in Axon body-worn cameras — in addition to their existing in-car camera systems — in August 2022, with plans of completing the rollout by February 2023, according to a news release from the agency.

The agency states in the release that body-worn cameras strengthen police accountability and provide a valuable new type of evidence. The cameras — by providing video record of police activity — have made law enforcement operations more transparent and helped resolve questions following an encounter between officers and members of the public, according to State Patrol.

A body-worn camera is pictured clipped to a law enforcement officer’s uniform.

Colorado State Patrol/Courtesy photo

In 2020, the state legislature passed a bill requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement body-worn cameras by July 1, 2023, the release states. With all troopers now outfitted, the use of body-worn cameras will now be expanded to the agency’s port-of-entry officers, according to State Patrol.