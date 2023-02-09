Colorado State Patrol has outfitted all 725 troopers with body-worn cameras — including those working in Summit County
The law enforcement agency says the body-cameras will increase police accountability and provide new types of evidence.
The Colorado State Patrol announced this week that all 725 active troopers statewide are now equipped with body-worn cameras.
State Patrol began phasing in Axon body-worn cameras — in addition to their existing in-car camera systems — in August 2022, with plans of completing the rollout by February 2023, according to a news release from the agency.
The agency states in the release that body-worn cameras strengthen police accountability and provide a valuable new type of evidence. The cameras — by providing video record of police activity — have made law enforcement operations more transparent and helped resolve questions following an encounter between officers and members of the public, according to State Patrol.
In 2020, the state legislature passed a bill requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement body-worn cameras by July 1, 2023, the release states. With all troopers now outfitted, the use of body-worn cameras will now be expanded to the agency’s port-of-entry officers, according to State Patrol.
