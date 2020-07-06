Colorado State Patrol identifies 2 vehicles potentially involved in US Highway 6 hit-and-run
Colorado State Patrol troopers received tips including information about two cars that were on U.S. Highway 6 when a bicyclist was hit Saturday.
At about 9:30 a.m., a 52-year-old man from Fruita was struck by a car while he was biking on Loveland Pass above Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The man was initially taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. He has since been transferred to a Denver-area hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.
Troopers identified a dark grey Toyota 4-Runner with the letters “WPA” on its license plate driving down Highway 6 at about 9:15 a.m. Two younger males were in the car at the time, according to the release.
Troopers also identified a silver Mercedes AMG being driven by an elderly couple around the same time. The car potentially has a Texas license plate, according to the release.
Anyone who has information about the cars involved can call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 970-824-6501 and reference case number 4C-20-1602.
