Colorado State Patrol promises increased traffic enforcement ahead of Thanksgiving

Colorado State Patrol will be strategically placing troopers along Interstate 70 on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to prevent accidents and ensure safe passage for motorists on one of the busiest days of the year.

On Nov. 27, members of State Patrol each will be placed along a 20-mile stretch between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Utah border from about 1-5 p.m., according to a news release. Members of the Utah Highway Patrol also will be present on the other side of the border to police drivers crossing state lines. The initiative is designed not only so that troopers are nearby and ready in the event they’re needed, but also so troopers serve as a visible reminder to drive safely.

“With up to 2 1/2 times normal traffic volume expected, it is imperative every driver makes it their personal goal to arrive to their destination safely,” State Patrol District 4 commander David Aldridge said in a news release. “Our goal with this operation is not to have people get in trouble; it’s to avoid trouble from happening in the first place.”