Colorado State Patrol releases details about which day it will have surge enforcement on Interstate 70 to reduce crashes

Public safety webphoto



Colorado State Patrol troopers from Frisco will be among those conducting a high-visibility surge of law enforcement operations on Interstate 70 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to a news release from the agency.

The surge — in conjunction with troopers from Vail and Glenwood Springs — will focus near the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, Vail Pass, Dowd Canyon and Glenwood Canyon in an effort to prevent property damage, injury and fatal crashes, the release states.

Over the last five years between January and March, Wednesdays had the highest number of crashes, according to State Patrol reports analyzing data from Eagle, Garfield and Summit counties. The surge in enforcement between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. will correspond with the the time of day when the most crashes occur, the release states.

The top three contributing factors to crashes during this time period include speeding, lane violations and following too close, according to the news release. Drivers can expect to see more troopers on the roads in these locations, and Colorado State Patrol is asking them to maintain safe driving behaviors, the release states.