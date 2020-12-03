Colorado State Patrol seeks applicants for trooper jobs
The Colorado State Patrol is accepting applications for new troopers.
“If you are the kind of person who thrives in challenging environments and wants to make a positive impact on your community, you’re just the kind of person we’re looking for,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release.
Individuals interested in law enforcement can apply online for positions through 5 p.m. Dec. 18. A human resources analyst will review all applications against the state’s minimum and preferred qualifications for the job. Qualified individuals may be invited to take part in the State Patrol trooper examination, and those who make the cut are expected to begin training in September 2021 at the Colorado State Patrol Training Academy in Golden.
Interested individuals can apply at GovernmentJobs.com/careers/colorado.
