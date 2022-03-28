Colorado State Patrol sees increase in incidents involving pedestrians on unsafe roads

The Colorado State Patrol is urging people to avoid highways and rural roadways that are not designed for pedestrians after seeing an increase in incidents involving pedestrians.

From 2019 to 2021, the state patrol investigated 157 crashes involving a person walking on roadways that are not meant for pedestrians. The crashes resulted in serious injury or death 75% of the time, according to a news release.

The incidents have become even more prominent over the past year. From 2020 to 2021, the state patrol recorded a 52.9% increase in crashes involving people on roadways not designed for pedestrians.

The state patrol found that the majority of crashes happen on interstates 25 and 70 and highways 287, 6, 50 and 285.

The state patrol recommends that drivers pull over, park and call 911 if they see a person in an unsafe situation on the highway.

In the event a driver’s car breaks down, they should exit the highway if possible, pull off the road as far as they can, put their hazard lights on and call for help.