Colorado State Patrol warns that Labor Day has the highest risk for car crashes by drunk drivers

The most dangerous holiday on state highways is Labor Day, according to new crash statistics from the Colorado State Patrol.

From 2019 to 2021, highway patrol collected investigation data for crashes, and this weekend’s festivities take the top spot for injury and fatal car crashes caused by intoxicated drivers. In 2021, the Colorado State Patrol arrested 4,665 impaired drivers with over 35% of those occurring over the summer.

After Labor Day, the top holidays were Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Christmas Day.