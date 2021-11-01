Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional map drawn by redistricting commission

The dome of the State Capitol shines in the early morning sun May 28, in downtown Denver.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 1, unanimously approved a new map of the state’s eight U.S. House districts drawn by the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, despite arguments from Democratic and Latino advocacy groups that it dilutes the power of Latino voters.

“The plan surely will not please everyone,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in the court’s decision, “but again, the question before us is not whether the commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives.”

Instead, the court found that the commission acted within its authority to balance state constitutional requirements and did not abuse its discretion.

The map, which will be used in the 2022 election, creates three safe seats for Democrats, three safe seats for Republicans and two seats, including one that’s home to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, of Arvada, that could go either way. That’s based on an analysis of the results of eight statewide races between 2016 and 2020.

The most competitive district under the new map will be the new 8th District based in the north Denver metro area and stretching into Greeley. The district will be 38.5% Hispanic, and Democrats will have a 1.3 percentage point advantage, based on the results of previous elections.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun. Click here to read the Supreme Court’s decision.