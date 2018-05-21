Colorado teachers are actually happy in their jobs, says state survey

Despite a spring of strong discontent over how the state treats them, Colorado teachers are actually quite content in their own buildings.

Or so says the anonymous Teaching and Learning Conditions in Colorado – or TLCC — survey taken this spring. More than 35,000 educators filled out the TLCC, more than half of the 68,000 educators in the state.

In all, 89 percent of Colorado educators believe their school is a good place to work and a beneficial place for students to learn, according to the TLCC.

The survey was taken by about 57 percent of elementary and middle school teachers and by 53 percent of high school teachers.

State officials hope to use the results to improve teaching in Colorado.

"We appreciate everyone who took the time to complete the survey, which gives us valuable information that we can dig into to help us better support teachers and improve education for all students, Colorado's education commissioner Katy Anthes said.

Recommended Stories For You

Read the full story on denverpost.com.