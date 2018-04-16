Colorado teachers walk out of classes, stage rally at statehouse

Dozens of Colorado teachers converged on the state Capitol on Monday to demand changes in school funding and to lobby for higher teacher pay and a stronger retirement fund.

Holding signs and chanting slogans, the teachers marched around the Capitol in the morning and then planned to meet with legislators.

All classes in Englewood were canceled Monday after more than 150 teachers in that district announced plans to walk out of classes and take their concerns about school funding to the Capitol in support of the Colorado Education Association's Lobby Day.

Among other priorities, teachers at the Capitol want legislators to commit to a freeze on corporate tax breaks "until school funding is restored or until per-pupil funding reaches the national average." Their union says the average Colorado teacher is paying about $650 per out of their own pockets on students' needs.

The demonstration came amid questions over Senate Bill 1 — Republicans' effort to pay for a chunk of the billions of dollars in needed fixes to Colorado's roads with $495 million this year. The measure passed the Senate unanimously after the GOP reached a compromise with Democrats in the chamber but faces an unclear future in the Democratic-controlled House.

