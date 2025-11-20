Summit County ski areas ramp up terrain ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Skiers and riders get off the Montezuma Lift at Keystone Resort on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Katie Young/Keystone Resort

Editor’s Note: Each Thursday throughout the winter, the Summit Daily News will provide a terrain update that will inform skiers and riders on what trails are open at what mountains before they head out to the slopes.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, ski areas across Summit County are busily working to prepare the slopes for increased visitation and activity.

Despite the 2025-26 ski season in Summit County getting off to a warm start with well below average snowfall, ski areas have continued to operate their snowguns whenever conditions have allowed.

Now, with a decent stretch of consistently cold temperatures and a few inches of natural snowfall earlier this week — and a few more on the way — ski areas expect to expand terrain heading into the weekend before the first major holiday of the ski season.

Snow begins to cover the Schoolmarm trail at Keystone Resort on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. Katie Young/Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort drops ropes to several new trails

Keystone Resort will give skiers and riders access to several new trails this weekend. On Thursday, Nov. 20, Keystone opened up Dercum’s Dash for the first time this season. The trail gives skiers and riders another option to get back to the River Run Base Area.

This weekend, Keystone will shift its hike-to terrain park from Scout to Deacon’s Seat above the top terminal of the Peru Express. In its old place, Scout will open with access via the Ranger lift for newer skies and riders as well as the resort’s ski and ride school groups.

Paymaster is also expected to come online in the coming days.

Keystone’s Mountaintop Snow Tubing will open for the season right before Thanksgiving on Monday, Nov. 24. Work should then begin on the World’s Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort shortly after.

In an effort to expand access over to North Peak, Keystone’s snowmaking teams will focus their efforts on the Mozart and Prospector trails over the next week.

When not on the mountain, skiers and riders can visit the Ski Tip Lodge starting on Friday, Nov. 21, for dinner service and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Skiers and riders make their way up Chet’s Dream at Loveland Ski Area’s opening day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. IMG_7740

Loveland Ski Area opens Loveland Valley

Loveland Ski Area will head into the week of Thanksgiving by opening Loveland Valley on Friday, Nov. 21.

Known for its beginner terrain and learning area, Loveland Valley will open for the first time this season on Friday morning and will give guests access to beginner terrain serviced by the new Lift 7 and the Rainbow Carpet.

In celebration of the newly upgraded lift, the ski area will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning. The lift was replaced over the summer and now features wider, three-person carriers.

Loveland Ski Area has also opened up Spillway ahead of the weekend. An intermediate-level trail off of Chet’s Dream, Spillway will give skiers and riders additional access at the upper mountain.

According to Loveland, snowmaking progress has been excellent on Lift 2 and its supporting terrain. The ski area anticipates opening that lift soon.

Workers monitor snowmaking operations at Copper Mountain earlier this month. On Sunday, FIS confirmed a positive snow control for Copper Mountain, which will use Rosi’s Run for World Cup alpine ski races Nov. 27-30. Copper Mountain/Courtesy photo

Copper gives access to top-to-bottom skiing

Copper plans to open up the Excelerator chairlift with access to Ptarmigan chairlift on Saturday, Nov. 22. With the terrain opening, Copper will be open for top-to-bottom skiing and riding.

The week of Thanksgiving will be a busy week for Copper with the Stifel Copper Cup. The event will take place from Thursday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 30, and will feature some of the best Alpine skiers in the world ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

All of the professional Alpine ski races will take place in East Village. The men’s competition will take place on Thursday and Friday with the women’s following on Saturday and Sunday.

A telemark skier makes his way down the mountain at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Oct. 29, 2025. Lucas Herbert/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area working to open up more terrain

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area did not respond with its terrain updates before the Summit Daily News went to press.

According to its website, the ski area continues to spin the Black Mountain Express lift with access to High Noon. Snowmakers are working to open up the upper mountain.

The Alpenglow lights up several groomed trails at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. JP Douvalakis/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort expands beginner offerings

Since opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 7, the mountain operation teams at Breckenridge Ski Resort have been working hard to both maintain and expand its terrain package on Peak 8.

Due to the team’s efforts, Breckenridge will be in a position to open up two more magic carpets on Peak 8 along with the ski resort’s ski and snowboard school. Guests can book lessons directly through Breckenridge.com .

Looking ahead, the ski resort is making progress on lower Four O’Clock and giving guests access to the Snowflake chairlift.

The resort hasn’t announced any opening date for Peak 9 yet this season, though the ski area opened the base area last year on Nov. 15.