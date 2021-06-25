Colorado Veterans Project Freedom 4-Miler virtual through July 4

The Colorado Veterans Project will host its annual Freedom 4-Miler Run in a virtual format Sunday, June 20, through Sunday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day.

Participants are invited to run a 1-mile “fun run” or 4-mile run or walk.

In its fourth year, and for the second-straight year as a virtual event, the annual Freedom 4-Miler Run raises funds for Colorado veterans in need. All proceeds go to helping veterans and veteran-related organizations in Colorado.

The event encourages racers to showcase their best patriotic outfits in a virtual costume contest by tagging photos on social media with @Freedom4MilerVirtual or @ColoradoVeteransProject and using the hashtag #Freedom4MilerVirtual. Participants who share patriotic attire on social media may win a cash prize. A special award will be granted to the Best Dressed Pup.