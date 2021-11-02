Colorado voters reject marijuana tax hike, 2 other statewide ballot measures in early results

DENVER — Colorado voters were rejecting Proposition 119, an increase to the state’s retail marijuana sales tax, as well as the other two statewide measures in Tuesday’s election, Nov. 2, according to the first round of unofficial results.

The other two measures, Proposition 120 and Amendment 78, called for a reduction in property tax assessment rates and a requirement for all state spending to go through the Colorado legislature, respectively.

Voters were rejecting Proposition 119 by 54.25% to 45.75%; Proposition 120 by 57.23% to 42.74%; and Amendment 78 (which requires 55% of the vote to pass) by 57.16% to 42.84%, as of 8:28 p.m. and seven of 64 counties reporting.

Proposition 119 calls for a 5-percentage-point increase on the state’s 15% sales tax for retail marijuana by 2024 (starting with a 3% rate increase in 2022 and 4% in 2023). The money raised would go toward out-of-school enrichment programs with a priority on kids from low-income households. It has both bipartisan support and opposition.

An additional $20 million a year would also go toward the enrichment programs from the Colorado Land Board Trust, according to a Common Sense Institute, though the exact number could fluctuate depending on state land revenue.

