Colorado wildfire update: Cameron Peak, East Troublesome fires destroyed more than 300 homes
Officials are working to identify homes and other structures destroyed in the fire
The Denver Post
The two largest wildfires in Colorado’s recorded history have destroyed more than 300 homes and hundreds of additional structures including detached garages, barns and sheds.
The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires were among the Colorado wildfires blanketed in snow and tamed by wintery weather on Sunday and Monday. The pause brought by the storm allowed firefighters and other emergency responders to access areas that had been off limit to conduct structure-damage assessments.
Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin on Tuesday said assessment team members have identified “about 100 or so” homes destroyed by the East Troublesome fire in a new round of assessments over the past couple of days, efforts that are still ongoing.
“We’re finding more every direction we turn around,” Schroetlin said.
In Larimer County, sheriff’s officials have confirmed the Cameron Peak fire destroyed 426 structures, including 209 residences and 108 out buildings. Twenty-four of the destroyed homes are primary residences; the rest are vacation homes or part-time dwellings.
