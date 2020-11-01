Colorado wildfire update: Cameron Peak, East Troublesome fires stay quiet

A slurry bomber makes a drop on the Cal-Wood Fire as it burns in Boulder County on Oct. 17, 2020.

Matthew Jonas / Daily Camera via The Denver Post

Colorado’s massive wildfires remained quiet Sunday, with no growth as snow from last week’s storm melts across the region.

The Cameron Peak fire remained at 208,663 acres Sunday, or about 326 square miles, and is 64% contained. The East Troublesome fire remained at 193,774 acres, or 303 square miles, and is 37% contained.

Firefighters along the East Troublesome fire expect to see pockets of smoldering and heat, but no significant growth even as temperatures rise into the 50s and winds pick up Sunday, according to a morning update from fire officials.

Crews are working to identify and extinguish hotspots, and are reinforcing fire containment lines, according to the update.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.