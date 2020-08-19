Colorado wildfire update: Fires burning across the state as of Aug. 19

A fire whirl is seen as fire crews battle the Pine Gulch fire.

Courtesy of Wyoming Hotshots via The Denver Post

Editor’s note: This is the latest information from InciWeb as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Pine Gulch Fire

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Size: 125,100 Acres

Containment: 7%

Start date: July 31

Cause: lightning

The Pine Gulch fire exploded overnight, growing 42% in size as it now burns across 125,108 acres, or 195 square miles, outside Grand Junction — becoming the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history.

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued to areas of County Road 205, Kimball Mountain Road and County Road 256 in between Kimball Mountain Road and Browns Point, officials said in Wednesday morning news release. Evacuations have been lifted for residents along County Road 204, who live below Brush Creek Road.

Strong outflow winds from a thunderstorm cell overnight caused winds up to 40 mph over several hours, creating “extreme and erratic fire behavior, causing significant growth,” officials said.

— The Denver Post

Did you hear thunder in Grand Junction last night? That's right…the #PineGulchFire produced hours of lightning and occasionally the bolts were visible. Here is a video taken at our office. The 3rd largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history is full of surprises. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1u4ZlaEtlG — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 19, 2020

Grizzly Creek Fire

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Size: 28,030 acres

Containment: 4%

Start date: Aug. 10

Cause: unknown

Crews working to contain the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon made gains late Monday and Tuesday, keeping the fire from spreading closer to Glenwood Springs and populated areas east of the canyon.

One major accomplishment was a successful “burnout” operation on the east side of No Name Creek on Monday evening, aimed at reducing the risk of spot fires west of the creek and potential spread of the fire toward Iron Mountain and the north Glenwood area.

Dozer lines were also constructed on Iron Mountain below the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and retardant was air-dropped along the ridge on the west side of No Name Creek to serve as extra protection.

Similar containment methods have been in progress all around the perimeter, included near the evacuated areas on Lookout Mountain and in upper Spring Valley on the south and just above Glenwood Springs.

— The Post Independent

Scenes from the Grizzly Creek Fire: Hundreds of firefighters are battling this massive wildfire which has grown to more than 29,000 acres since it was started last week in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado: https://t.co/bdkCdrklcK pic.twitter.com/MdZsNEQZeu — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 19, 2020

Cameron Peak Fire

Location: 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes

Size: 15,738 acres

Containment: 0%

Start date: Aug. 13

Cause: under investigation

The Cameron Peak fire grew by 1,200 acres overnight Monday and is burning over 15,000 acres as of Wednesday.

Firing operations, deliberating setting fires as a way to burn out wildfire fuels, were performed Tuesday along the Long Draw Road, fire officials said on Facebook. Firefighters planned to burn fuels along Colorado Highway 14 from Joe Wright Reservoir toward the junction of Highway 14 and Long Draw Road.

On Tuesday, the fire had “minimal growth” with “only isolated pockets of burning.”

The fire has not reached the West Branch Tunnel area, officials said.

— The Denver Post

The #CameronPeakFire is 4 miles away from the remote NW section of @RockyNPS, triggering temporary closures.



Crews are working tirelessly to protect homes in northern Colorado. #coloradowildfires @KDVR



Story: https://t.co/DXLwVRs5tE pic.twitter.com/pCLrNnV0sM — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 19, 2020

Williams Fork Fire

Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser in Grand County

Size: 6,726 acres

Containment: 3%

Start date: Aug. 14

Cause: human caused

The latest reports from the Williams Fork Fire have the blaze increasing in size by only a few hundred acres Tuesday with the fire now 3% contained.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Williams Fork Fire showed little growth as it spotted over Darling Creek to the south by about a half-mile on Tuesday.

The fire also continued to burn within its perimeter, and a small smoke column could be seen as weather conditions allowed firefighters to make progress containing the fire.

Overall, the fire is 3% contained with containment taking place in the northwest area along County Road 30. The Great Basin Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the fire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday’s efforts remain focused on protecting infrastructure and high resource values in the area while remaining aware of potentially hazardous weather and fuels conditions, as highlighted by the red flag warning that was issued for Wednesday.

— Sky-Hi News

BREAKING #williamsforkfire UPDATE: Crews reached 3 percent containment along the NE area of CR- 30. WARNING ⚠️ Red flag conditions today for windy, low relative humidity and thunderstorms. Possible lightening can create potential new fire starts. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/gzdmShbKme — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) August 19, 2020

Fawn Creek Fire

Location: 26 miles southwest of Meeker

Size: 3,226 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: July 13

Cause: lightning

The Fawn Creek Fire started on the afternoon of July 13 and quickly grew to several hundred acres. The fire was declared 100% contained July 23.

— InciWeb

Wolf Fire

Location: 30 miles west, southwest of Meeker

Size: 274 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: July 14

Cause: lightning

The Wolf Fire started July 14 nearby two other fires including the Stewart and Fawn Creek fires. These fires are now 100% contained.

— InciWeb

Stewart Fire

Location: 22 miles southwest of Meeker

Size: 212 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: July 13

Cause: lightning

The Stewart Fire was declared 100% contained July 18.

— InciWeb

Goose Creek

Location: 13 miles south of Creede

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 85%

Start date: June 28

Cause: lightning

Little precipitation over the past couple of weeks in the fire area has provide opportunity for any remaining heat to rekindle unburned fuels on the Goose Creek Fire. There hasn’t been any known activity for several weeks. As a result, fire managers have increased containment to 85% and extended the expected containment date to Sept. 3.

The fire is not out yet. Pockets of heat may still be present and could provide the potential to cause a flare-up when conditions become favorable.

— InciWeb

Sand Creek Fire

Location: 20 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs

Size: 107 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: June 15

Cause: lightning

A lightning storm on the afternoon of June 13 ignited the Sand Creek fire on the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. After assessing the fire from the ground, the decision was made not to engage due to a high density of hazardous snags, heavy fuel loads and difficult terrain.

The fire has received significant moisture but will not be called out until fire managers are certain no heat remains.

— InciWeb

Mill Creek

Location: 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir

Size: unknown

Containment: unknown

Start date: Aug. 17

Cause: unknown

The Mill Creek Fire was discovered at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17. It is burning in the Gunnison National Forest, West Elk Wilderness, 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir and National Forest Service Road 727. There are no structures threatened or values at risk at this time. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask to please avoid the area.

— InciWeb