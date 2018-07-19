Colorado wildfire update: Hot temperatures approaching records could energize some fires

Triple digit temperatures across Colorado is cause for concern just as fire crews approach 100 percent containment on a dozen wildfires across the state.

Weather conditions are very favorable for fire growth including expected microbursts that could generate wind gusts of around 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Dry winds could spread wildfires.

Most of the dozen wildfires in Colorado are at or near 100 percent containment.

But extremely hot temperatures even in the mountains and low humidity in the teens raise the possibility that some fires will grow, officials warn.

LAKE CHRISTINE FIRE

Hot and dry conditions will allow the 6,928-acre fire about a mile northwest of Basalt to continue to grow at a slow pace. Containment remains at about 59 percent.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Thursday with humidity in the low to mid teens. The creeping fire could grow on the northwest corner. There's a "decent" chance the fire will spread to the top of Basalt Mountain Thursday.

