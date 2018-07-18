Colorado wildfire update: Rains bring mudslides to 416 fire area

Rain and thunderstorms came to parts of southern Colorado on Tuesday, resulting in burn area mudslides that shut down some roads and highways.

Wildfires have scorched more than 175,000 acres this season, leaving lands stripped of trees, brush and other vegetation. When rains come, water washes down barren landscapes, uprooting fire debris and channeling mudslides and flash floods.

Rocks, dirt, tree limbs, logs and other debris are often swept into floods and slides, creating dangerous situations. Structures, roads, vehicles and energy infrastructure, including power poles and energy lines, can be damaged or destroyed.

416 FIRE

A flash flood warning was posted Tuesday, by the National Weather Service, through 9 p.m. for north and central La Plata County.

A few more photos from the US H550 mudslide. Thanks #CDOT, La Plata County Sheriff's Office, and Durango Fire for the quick work.

