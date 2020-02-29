Colorado wildlife officials urge hunters to study big game license changes

The application period for big game hunting licenses will open on March 1.

Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Hunting season is on the way.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that the agency would be accepting applications for big game licenses from March 1 through April 7, though officials are urging hunters to study up on changes to this year’s licensing requirements.

Among notable changes are updates to licensing fees. The Future Generations Act that passed through the Colorado Legislature in 2018 allows Parks and Wildlife to raise license prices to keep up with the cost of inflation. For 2020, that means a 1.3% increase, or and extra 30 cents to a few dollars on most licenses.

Hunters, including youth ages 12-17, will need to purchase a qualifying license in order to participate in the big game primary draws and new secondary draws. Beginning this year, hunters who don’t draw a license in this year’s primary draw will still have the opportunity to draw a license in the new secondary big game draw.

Most elk, deer, pronghorn and bear license not issued through the primary draw will now be made available in a secondary draw that is open to anyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Applications for the second draw will be accepted from June 5 through July 7.

Valid dates for annual licenses have also changed. Both 2020 annual licenses and qualifying licenses go on sale at the same time as big game applications become available on March 1, and are valid until March 31 next year.

Parks and Wildlife officials are asking hunters to carefully review their applications before submitting to avoid complications. Colorado Big Game brochures are available at all Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices, or on the agency’s website.