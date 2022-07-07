Colorado will not cooperate in abortion investigations, executive order states

Gov. Jared Polis visited Frisco in June to sign several wildlife bills. On July 6, Polis signed an executive order that he will decline requests for the arrest, surrender or extradition of any person charged with a criminal violation of another state's "trigger laws" that ban abortion.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News archive

In an executive order , Gov. Jared Polis vowed to decline extraditions for people from other states who seek an abortion in Colorado, unless pursuant to a court order.

“I will exercise the full extent of my discretion to decline requests for the arrest, surrender, or extradition of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of another state where the violation alleged involves the provision of, assistance with, securing of or receipt of reproductive health care, unless the acts forming the basis of the prosecution of the crime charged would also constitute a criminal offense under Colorado law,” a portion of Executive Order 2022-032 reads.

Polis’s action directs the Department of Regulatory Affairs to protect people working in Colorado from any disciplinary action against a professional license for providing or seeking reproductive health care in Colorado or any other state. Colorado will also not cooperate with criminal or civil investigations for actions that are fully legal in the state.

The executive order has garnered support from various entities across the state, including the Colorado Nurses Association and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.