Colorado will not cooperate with other states’ abortion investigations after Polis issues executive order

Protestors hold up signs in support of abortion access on July 4, 2022. The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June. Since the Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Polis has voiced his support for abortion rights and taken action to emphasize his position.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday, July 6 saying Colorado will protect people who seek abortions and those who provide them, including those in or from other states.

The order says the state won’t assist in criminal or civil actions in other states aimed at preventing women from getting access to abortion. It also instructs the Department of Regulatory Affairs to protect anyone with a Colorado professional license from discipline for providing or seeking reproductive health care in any state.

“We are taking needed action to protect and defend individual freedom and protect the privacy of Coloradans,” Polis, a Democrat running for reelection, said in a statement. “This important step will ensure that Colorado’s thriving economy and workforce are not impacted based on personal health decisions that are wrongly being criminalized in other states.”

Wednesday’s order is a reaction to numerous states that are threatening to prosecute women who cross state lines to get an abortion, as many have done in recent months. At least six states have total bans on abortion , while others in the process of implementing bans via “trigger laws” that take effect within a specified time after court action overturning Roe.

