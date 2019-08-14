 Colorado woman killed when tree falls on tent | SummitDaily.com

Colorado woman killed when tree falls on tent

News | August 14, 2019

SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a tree fell on a tent in a backcountry area of southwest Colorado, killing a 56-year-old woman.

The Durango Herald reports that the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred late Monday just under Grizzly Peak, northwest of Engineer Mountain.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Beth Skelley of Lafayette. It says she died as a result of injuries. Two companions were unharmed.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

