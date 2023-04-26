Colorado’s ban on cities, counties enacting rent control will remain in place
House Bill 1115, which would have repealed the prohibition, was rejected after a Democratic lawmaker joined Republicans in a Colorado Senate committee in voting against the measure
The Colorado Sun
A bill that would have lifted a 40-year prohibition on Colorado cities and counties imposing rent control in their communities was rejected by a Democratic-majority state Senate committee Tuesday evening.
Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, joined three Republicans on the Senate Housing and Local Government Committee in voting against House Bill 1115, which failed 3-4. Roberts said he feels rent control measures could stifle the development of more housing and thus hurt affordability efforts.
“We need to do more of what we have been doing of incentivizing development, helping communities, helping nonprofit home builders, helping low-income people get into affordable rentals and affordable home ownership,” he said. “I just feel like this bill might unnecessarily or unintentionally harm the work we’ve been doing.”
The measure’s prospects were murky from the beginning, with Gov. Jared Polis indicating he would veto legislation allowing local rent control policies. The governor has instead sought to solve Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by increasing supply.
Republicans at the Capitol were universally opposed to the measure. Several House Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the measure when it was debated on the House floor, indicating that the policy wasn’t universally liked even among Democrats.
Read the full story on ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.