 Colorado’s first-in-the-nation marijuana “tasting rooms” bill heads to Hickenlooper’s desk | SummitDaily.com

Colorado’s first-in-the-nation marijuana “tasting rooms” bill heads to Hickenlooper’s desk

Concept would allow adults to vape, consume edibles at current recreational marijuana retailers

Alicia Wallace and John Frank / The Denver Post
Brennan Linsley, AP File

In this Dec. 31, 2012 file photo, Rachel Schaefer, of Denver, smokes marijuana on the official opening night of Club 64, a marijuana-specific social club, where a New Year’s Eve party was held in Denver.

Licensed marijuana "tasting rooms" could be operating in Colorado by this time next year if Gov. John Hickenlooper signs a first-of-its-kind bill that state lawmakers sent to his desk Thursday.

The bill allows adults at current recreational marijuana retailers to consume small amounts through edibles or by vaping — as they might a flight of fine whiskeys or craft beers.

House Bill 1258 would be another vanguard moment for a state that implemented first-in-the-nation adult-use cannabis sales back in 2014.

Industry observers say it also shows that Colorado is taking baby steps toward a statewide regime for social marijuana use.

"It's a way to wrap our brains around what the regulatory structure would look like for public consumption," said Peter Marcus, spokesman for Terrapin Care Station, a Colorado marijuana dispensary chain that supported the bill.

Colorado law prohibits marijuana consumption in public spaces; however, the state is home to several unlicensed cannabis clubs. Also, the city of Denver has started issuing licenses after a voter-approved initiative for marijuana social-use establishments.

Recommended Stories For You

Read the full story on The Denver Post website.