Colorado’s gas price dip comes as holiday gift

Colorado’s average gas price has fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

The average price in the state is currently $3.30/gal.

That’s about 26 cents per gallon lower than October, but it’s also still about 22 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Colorado is selling gas at $2.46 per gallon, as of Sunday reports. The most expensive station was selling gas at $4.47 per gallon. That’s a $2.01 per gallon difference.

Nationally, diesel declined about 7 cents in the past week, standing at $5.28. Across the U.S. gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.64 per gallon. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

Nov. 21, 2021: $3.52/gal (U.S. Average: $3.39/gal)

Nov. 21, 2020: $2.21/gal (U.S. Average: $2.11/gal)

Nov. 21, 2019: $2.86/gal (U.S. Average: $2.60/gal)

Nov. 21, 2018: $2.81/gal (U.S. Average: $2.58/gal)

Nov. 21, 2017: $2.58/gal (U.S. Average: $2.52/gal)

Nov. 21, 2016: $2.03/gal (U.S. Average: $2.13/gal)

Nov. 21, 2015: $1.95/gal (U.S. Average: $2.08/gal)

Nov. 21, 2014: $2.88/gal (U.S. Average: $2.83/gal)

Nov. 21, 2013: $3.13/gal (U.S. Average: $3.21/gal)

Nov. 21, 2012: $3.40/gal (U.S. Average: $3.42/gal)



“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”