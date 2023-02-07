Colorado’s governor wants to reduce your utility bill. But don’t expect a big decrease anytime soon.
The requests Gov. Jared Polis’ made Monday will take a year or more to take effect. They are intended to help Coloradans next winter.
The Colorado Sun
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday asked state regulators and his administration to take every possible action to drive down Coloradans’ utility costs. But that’s much easier said than done, and no one should expect their sky-high natural gas and electric bills to go down anytime soon.
The requests Polis’ made will take a year or more to take effect, and the Democrat said the only way to make a serious dent in the problem is to move Colorado away from its reliance on electricity generated using fossil fuels, a process that’s slated to take decades.
“We are trying to align the actions we need to take to avoid or reduce future price spikes in time for the next high demand season, which will be next winter,” Polis said at a news conference in his office at the Colorado Capitol in Denver.
Coloradans, however, are feeling the utility pinch now.
As of Jan. 31, 91,105 people had applied to the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program — or LEAP — for help paying their utility bills, and 59,506 have received grants averaging about $442. In the last few weeks, interest in the program is running 15% above last year’s pace.
Read the full story on ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.