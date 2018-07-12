Colorado’s July storms could cause flooding in fire-damaged areas

Residents in fire zones across the state are being urged to take out flood insurance policies to protect themselves from landscapes stripped bare of vegetation.

"I know this is a tough message to hear right now. But, unfortunately, it's imperative for people to seriously think about buying flood insurance," interim Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway warned consumers in an advisory.

Nearly a third of the 47 wildfires burning in the country are in Colorado. Summer thunderstorms can pop up at any time, and while they help put down fires, they can also create other problems if they dump a lot of rain in a short period.

Monsoonal moisture tends to start moving into Colorado in the second half of July. The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration is calling for above average precipitation in Utah and the western two-thirds of Colorado over the next three months.

Private insurance policies typically don't cover flooding, but property owners can apply for coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program. That federal program, however, has a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in, and Conway urged people to not delay.

