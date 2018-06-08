Colorado’s legalized pot would be federally lawful under bill introduced by Cory Gardner, Elizabeth Warren

WASHINGTON — Marijuana would be legal federally in states that already have approved the drug’s use under a bill introduced Thursday by U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Elizabeth Warren.

The measure, unveiled at a Capitol Hill news conference, wouldn’t legalize the drug in states that haven’t sanctioned its use or sale.

But in states such as Colorado that have legalized marijuana, it would bring the cannabis industry out of its current financial limbo by giving the industry access to banks and other financial institutions, which previously have been off-limits because of federal prohibitions.

“We just want the federal government to get out of the way,” Warren said.

The alliance between Gardner and Warren represents a bit of a political odd couple, but even the combined effort of a Colorado Republican and Massachusetts Democrat may not be enough to get the legislation through Congress.

