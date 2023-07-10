Colorado’s liftless ski area, Bluebird Backcountry, announces permanent closure

Bluebird Backcountry, Colorado's liftless ski area, announced its permanent closure on Monday, July 10, 2023. The ski area struggled to find fundraising support and could not sustain itself moving forward.

Justin Wilhelm/Bluebird Backcountry

Bluebird Backcountry, the human-powered, liftless ski area on Bear Mountain 30 miles east of Steamboat Springs, has announced it will be permanently closing.

Opening in 2020, the ski area has operated for three winters and became the first new ski area in Colorado since Silverton Mountain in 2002.

In a news release, company officials said Bluebird Backcountry ran out of financial runway and lacked fundraising support.

According to the release, more than 19,000 skiers and snowboarders visited Bluebird Backcountry over the years, but the business could not continue without a capital partner or a more central location.

According to CEO Jeff Woodward, Bear Mountain had good snow, but with more than 60% of its guests coming from the Front Range, it was difficult being so far from its core customer base.

Bluebird Backcountry began as a concept over six days in spring 2019, hosting 171 guests at two different locations. The following spring, Bluebird Backcountry ran a 14-day “test season” at Peak Ranch outside of Kremmling and reported having more than 1,000 guests.

In winter 2020-21, Bluebird Backcountry moved its operations to Bear Mountain on the Continental Divide between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling, where it enjoyed its first full season and had 28 runs, 11 marked skin tracks and more than 1,200 acres of in-bounds terrain.

Part of Bluebird Backcountry’s biggest selling point was that it offered gear rentals, lessons, guide services and other amenities as it promoted backcountry learning and adventure in a controlled safe environment. For the 2022-23 ski season, Bluebird also started offering some lodging options .

Woodward said he believes the backcountry model can still be successful, and while Bluebird Backcountry’s financial burden is less than a traditional resort, it would take a multi-year capital partner to have kept the business going.

This story is from SteamboatPilot.com .