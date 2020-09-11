Colorado’s mask order likely to be extended another 30 days
“The masks are working,” Gov. Jared Polis says
The Denver Post
Coloradans likely will be required to wear masks while in public indoor spaces for at least another 30 days, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.
The mask mandate is set to expire this weekend, but Polis said successful mask-wearing is the reason the state is able to talk about reopening schools and the possibility of high school football this fall.
“The masks are working,” he said. “We all are frustrated with masks. I can’t wait, can’t wait, until two things: the fire ban is over and the mask requirement is over.”
The governor joked at a news conference that many, including himself, look forward to bonfires where they can burn their masks.
