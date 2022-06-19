Colorado’s outdoor industry knows it could be much more inclusive. Here’s how it plans to get everyone outside.

Summit County resident Shay Bertling hikes with Baby, a German shepherd mix, on Tenderfoot Trail in Dillon in August of 2017.

DENVER — More than ever, the outdoor industry acknowledges that there’s a large — and growing — population that doesn’t feel included, and it’s a diverse group of all colors, sizes and challenges. This may seem hard to believe, if you’ve ever spent a winter morning parked on Interstate 70, squeezed past flocks of people on the summit of a 14er or tried to reserve a spot for Rocky Mountain National Park, but not everyone feels welcome in the outdoors.

The Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver, the largest in the country, explored inclusivity during the three days it was in town, June 9-11, probably more than any other subject besides sustainability.

There are many challenges, and that’s because the group includes minorities as well as plus-size people (mostly women), those with disabilities, people with chronic illnesses and those in lower-income families. The LBGTQ+ community sometimes feels out of place, too.

But the industry really is just getting started in opening doors, and it’s an emotional journey.

